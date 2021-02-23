Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers 2021 Annual General Meeting will be on line – March 12.
(The BCFC AGM is March 25)
The 90 minute meeting is free and you are asked to register.
LINK https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZYrce6uqjkqHtW7UrGScIvUtXFWA…
