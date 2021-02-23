Fraser Health Declare Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

The hospital has been plagued with sporadic outbreaks for many months.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.