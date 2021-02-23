AbbyPD Polar Plunge for Special Olympics – #FreezinForAReason Thursday February 25

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Polar SEAL Team have chosen to support the Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. You can support their efforts to get #FreezinForAReason!

Special Olympics BC is committed to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities and, in turn, the lives of their family members, friends and everyone they’ve touched. Special Olympics BC provides high-quality year-round sport programs and competitions that help people with intellectual disabilities celebrate personal achievement and gain confidence, skills, and friendships.

Donation info can be found here.