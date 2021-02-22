Kent Harrison Search and Rescue Find Body of ATVer Off A Forest Service Road

Kent/Harrison – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue was paged at 8:50 pm on Saturday, February 20th for a missing ATV rider on the Harrison East Forrest Service Road.

The missing male was last seen at Silver River late that afternoon.16 SAR volunteers searched 30Km of logging roads by UTV and on foot though the night, suspending the search at 3:00 am on February 21st. The search recommenced at 9:00 am on February 21st.

Unfortunately the 21 year-old male was located deceased at noon at the 25Km mark, just north of Cogburn Creek. Poor weather and darkness hampered the search through the night.

Mission SAR also assisted with the search on Sunday morning. Over 250 volunteer hours were expended on the incident.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue sends condolences to the family and and friends of the young man.