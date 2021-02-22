COVID Outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital Declared Over

Victoria/Vancouver/Abbotsford – On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia.

“There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Vancouver General Hospital and Kelowna General Hospital. The outbreaks at Royal Inland Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Eagle Ridge Manor and Carrington Place Retirement Residence are over.

“There is also a community outbreak Grand River Foods in Abbotsford.

