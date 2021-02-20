OPINION – BC Hotels Association on 14-day Designated Quarantine Facilities

Vancouver – Since the beginning of the pandemic, British Columbia’s hotels have provided housing to front-line workers; shelter for vulnerable individuals, essential supply chain workers, or those self-isolating away from family; and became 14-day Designated Quarantine Facilities operated by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The hotel community has worked hand in hand with Government to support communities across the province and continues to do so.

Answering the call of PHAC, some hotels near the designated four airports in Canada receiving international flights will provide quarantine facilities for arriving non-essential travellers awaiting a PCR test result. The cost of each stay will vary between hotels, with additional fees for meals, augmented security, supervised movement to outdoor areas, and designated transportation.

The health and safety of guests and staff is our the top priority. We will continue to implement advice of public health experts including Best Practices provided by PHAC for those specific hotels.

For more information on the British Columbia Hotel Association and the current state of BC’s accommodation sector click here.