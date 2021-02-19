chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Dr. Carin Bondar, Scott Fast, Ann Davis/Coldest Night : February 18, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Dr. Carin Bondar, Scott Fast, Ann Davis/Coldest Night : February 18, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
- A record turnout for a by-election and a new School Board Trustee has the job!
-A former Mayor breaks her silence and comments on the recent vote
Closer to reality.
– Chilliwack Council considers zone rules for an overdose prevention site.
AND,
While major junior hockey remains in COVID limbo – there is a national survey for which junior team has the best jersey!
INTERVIEW: Carin Bondar
INTERVIEW: Scott Fast, Professor Emeritus, University of the Fraser Valley.
INTERVIEW: Corrin Skalbeck & Kathleen Gardiner, Ann Davis Transition Society
News Director: Don Lehn
