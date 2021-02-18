UFV Presents Student Forum – Peace, (Re)conciliation and Social Justice February 25

Fraser Valley – Students from a class focused on issues related to race, space, and place will be presenting an online forum, titled Peace, (Re)conciliation and Social Justice, on Thurs, February 25.

Professors Michelle La Flamme and Anna Griffith will co-facilitate this event, which will feature student research projects from their Interdisciplinary Studies 300 course, Race, Space and Place.



Student projects from the Peace and Conflict Studies program at UFV will also be featured. The forum will consist of two main panels organized around two central ideas: (Re)Conciliation as Peace and Anti-Racist Education as Social Justice.



Panel 1: (Re)Conciliation as Peace | Feb 25, 10–11:30am

Dr. Keith Carlson of the UFV Peace and Reconciliation Centre will give opening remarks.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/140321020951



Panel 2: Anti-Racist Education as Social Justice | Feb 25, 1­–2:30pm

Dr. Jacqueline Nolte, College of Arts Dean, will give opening remarks.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/140158161835



Students will present their research in 10-minute segments. Then, things will open up for a Q-&-A and facilitated conversation.



Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is required (see links above).



For questions, please contact: Anna.Griffith@ufv.ca