Snowfall Warning – East Fraser Valley to Hope

Fraser Valley – The Valley saw a few snowflakes on Thursday and there’s more in the forecast.

This warning is for east of Chilliwack towards Hope. 5-10cms could hit the ground, depending on elevation and temperatures.

10:22 AM PST Thursday 18 February 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm is expected.



A frontal system will bring snow to the Fraser Valley – east including Hope region Thursday night. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by Friday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.