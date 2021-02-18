Chilliwack School District Powerpoint Update on Stitó:s Lá:lém totí:lt Elementary / Middle School

Chilliwack – Stitó:sLá:lémtotí:lt (Stee-tahsLah-lemtot-ilt) was built with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration through paired classrooms; taking advantage of the natural surroundings by infusing the spirit of hands on learning through a formal makerspace and built in break out spaces for each paired classroom.

With dedicated community classroom, gymnasium and outdoor synthetic playing fields, Chilliwack’s new school will be the heart of community learning, culture and activity.

The school should be open in the Fall of 2022.

The powerpoint presentation can be found here.