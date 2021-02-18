Chilliwack FC Class of ’21, Scholarship Applications Due Thursday, February 25

Chilliwack – Each year Chilliwack FC provides two scholarships to graduating students affiliated with the Club who are continuing with post-secondary education. Successful applicants must meet the following criteria:

the candidate must have played with a team affiliated with the Chilliwack FC or otherwise been involved with the Club’s activities; the candidate must be in good standing with the Chilliwack FC; the candidate must be of good character and demonstrate good citizenship; the candidate must have achieved strong academic results; the candidate must plan to proceed to university or to another post secondary institution approved by the Chilliwack FC.

Preference will be given to those candidates who have also made contributions to the sport of soccer in Chilliwack through coaching, refereeing, or other volunteer activity for the Club, in addition to their playing experience.

Enclosed is a scholarship application form to be completed and returned to the Chilliwack FC before February 25, 2021. Please note that the disbursement of the scholarship funds will take place only after the applicant has provided the Club with proof of tuition payment from an approved post secondary institution.

Once you have completed the following application, please email it to: chilliwackfcinfo@gmail.com