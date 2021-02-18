Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs aquire 2000-born Elmira, Ontario native Tyler McBay from the Wellington Dukes in exchange for future considerations.
McBay, a 6’1, 195 pound defender brings significant experience and depth to the Chiefs lineup. He also brings experience representing Hockey Canada, as a member of Team Canada East at the 2018-19 World Junior A Challenge.
“We are really happy to add Tyler to our group. He is a quality young man with a lot of experience that will help our young group of defensemen moving forward through the remainder of this season.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Chiefs Acquire Tyler McBay from Wellington"