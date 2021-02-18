By-Election Planning Underway to Follow Resignation of Abbotsford Council Member Bruce Banman

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be facing a by-election following the resignation of Councillor Bruce Banman from Abbotsford City Council today.

Councillor Banman was elected to the Provincial Legislature in October 2020 as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Abbotsford South.

The Community Charter requires local governments to hold a by-election if a Councillor resigns their position before January 1 in the year of a general local election, which for British Columbia is January 1, 2022.

The City will be providing by-election information in the coming weeks, including information on COVID protocols and how they intersect with the voting process. Members of the public wishing to run for office will be able to find candidate information on the City’s website: www.abbotsford.ca.