No Injunction – Re COVID Rules and Valley Churches

Vancouver – BC Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson, dismissed the Province of BC’s application for an injunction against a number of Valley Churches, including Riverside Calvary Chapel, Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church and Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack,

This evolved into fines for churches for contravening the COVID gathering restrictions.

The decision came down Wednesday morning.

“To be clear, I am not condoning the petitioners’ [churches] conduct in contravention of the orders that they challenge, but find that the injunctive relief sought by the respondents should not be granted,” Hinkson wrote in his decision.

Those churches have been fined in the past and Chilliwack RCMP had told the church members they could face “up to six months in jail and massive fines, upwards of $50,000.”

More from the decision (Which can be found here) According to a statement attributed to the Chilliwack RCMP on December 12, 2020, a report of three churches holding in-person services “was actively investigated by the RCMP and the evidence gathered has resulted in the Chilliwack RCMP forwarding a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge assessment of these violations”.

Orders Sought

[8] The petition is scheduled to be heard beginning March 1, 2021. It is at that time that the merits of the parties’ respective positions will be heard. For now, the respondents seek an injunction in the following terms:

1. A prohibitory interlocutory injunction that no person may and, in particular, Brent Smith John Koopman, John Van Muyen and the members, directors, elders and clergy of the Riverside Calvary Chapel, Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church and Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack, B.C. must not permit the following premises of the petitioner churches:

a. 8-20178 96 Avenue, Langley, British Columbia;

b. 35063 Page Road, Abbotsford, British Columbia; or

c. 45471 Yale Road West, Chilliwack, British Columbia;

or any other premises to be used for an in-person worship or other religious service, ceremony or celebration, or other “event” as defined in the January 8, 2021 Order of the Provincial Health Officer, Gatherings and Events (“the PHO Order), as amended or as repealed and replaced except:

d. in accordance with the PHO Order;

e. as permitted by further order of this Court; or

f. as permitted by an agreement under s. 38 of the Public Health Act.