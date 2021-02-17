Award-Winning Canadian Filmmaker R. Paul Dhillon Inducted Into BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

Vancouver – Vancouver based journalist, screenwriter, producer, and director R. Paul Dhillon has been named to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame (BCEHOF), the second South Asian/Indo-Canadian artist to ever receive the honour.



Dhillon, editor of the South Asian LINK newspaper and founder-publisher of online news magazine DESIBUZZCanada.com was selected as a 2020-21 StarWalk Star for his considerable work in the international film industry.



“This is an incredible honour for me, for my community and for all the desi artists and entertainers in BC, which I accept humbly,” said Dhillon. “I hope to continue pushing boundaries in my art and journalism work.”



Dhillon hopes the recognition, which comes with a Star on the Walk of Fame on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, will be seen as an example of the body of work being done by members of the creative sector outside of traditional Hollywood.



Dhillon has won a number of awards for both his film and journalism work, and in this latest honour he will join the 300+ previous inductees who have been recognized for their significant contributions to the province’s entertainment industry and cultural landscape.



“The BCEHOF is proud and excited to present a very diverse and impressive group of StarMeritus and StarWalk inductees who represent artistic excellence in British Columbia,” stated BCEHOF President Rob Haynes. “While we are limited this year due to COVID-19, we look forward to scheduling and celebrating their individual inductions over the coming months to honour their contribution.”



