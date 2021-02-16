RCMP Need Help in ID’ing January Robbery Suspects

Chilliwack – RCMP need help to identify two men imaged in composite sketches as police investigate an alleged robbery.

On the evening of January 6, 2021, Chilliwack RCMP responded to report in the 46000-block of 1st Avenue that a pair of individuals knocked a 66-year-old man down after demanding money from him. The suspects left empty-handed while the victim suffered minor injuries from the fall.

As officers continue to gather evidence in their investigation police are reaching out to the public for assistance to identify the suspects of the alleged robbery.

RCMP

Caucasian man;

Approximately 20 years old;

Scar on face.

Man of colour;

Approximately 20 years old.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).