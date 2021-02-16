Chilliwack – There is a national on line poll and Chiefs fans are asked to get on board.
Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?
Log onto the CJHL Twitter account to vote for bragging rights.
Chilliwack – There is a national on line poll and Chiefs fans are asked to get on board.
Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?
Log onto the CJHL Twitter account to vote for bragging rights.
Be the first to comment on "Poll – Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?"