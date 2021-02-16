chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar: “Jeff Bonner of Tractorgrease”, Season 7 Episode 4 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

February 16, 2021

Fraser Valley – SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar: “Jeff Bonner”, Season 7 Episode 4. Local business owner Jeff Bonner talks about how difficult it is to keep going with the shut down.

