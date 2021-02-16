chillTV’s Chill N Chat! SEASON 3 PREMIERE! “Jayn Steele, Food Addiction Assessment Interviewer and Recovery Coach” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! SEASON 3 PREMIERE! “Jayn Steele, Food Addiction Assessment Interviewer and Recovery Coach”.

SPECIAL NOTE: For the contest, please email chillnchatTV@gmail.com. Thank you from Trish & Jenny! THEY’RE BACK! FINALLY! Trish ‘n’ Jenny, or is it Jenny ‘n’ Trish (?) are back and better than ever with a brand Chill N Chat new set and brand new segments…all for their SEASON 3 OPENER! This week the ladies interview Jayn Steele, Food Addiction Assessment Interviewer and Recovery Coach. https://www.facebook.com/jaynsaddicti…​ We also get a tour of 1881 District with Mayor Ken Popove and Dave Algra of Algra Bros. in the new “Street Talkers” segment! Bow & Stern https://www.facebook.com/bowandsternr…​ Dave from Algra Bros. Development. https://www.facebook.com/AlgraBros​ Finally, we take a look at the 2021 Total Makeover Challenge! Total Makeover Challenge https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…​

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™