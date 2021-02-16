Fraser Valley – “A PORTRAIT OF TWO COUNTRIES” (Repairing a Tear in a Flag), by Maxwell Newhouse – Performance Art.
chillTV was asked to premiere a new piece of “performance art” by Nancy Guitar of Small Talk with Nancy Guitar fame, for her friend Maxwell Newhouse, who has also premiered on her program.
A little bit of art from our community to you!
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™
Be the first to comment on "“A PORTRAIT OF TWO COUNTRIES” (Repairing a Tear in a Flag), by Maxwell Newhouse – Performance Art (VIDEO)"