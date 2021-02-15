BC Family Day in Abbotsford – Free Family Sessions at Abby and Matsqui Rec Centres

Abbotsford – Abbotsford has FREE Family Day sessions for the whole family. Activities run 10AM – 6PM at Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centres.
Please note sessions book up quickly and are limited due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Swimming at MRC
- 10:00 am – 11:30 am
- 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
- 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
- 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Skating at MRC and ARC
- 10:00 am – 11:00 am (both)
- 11:30 am – 12:30 pm (ARC)
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ARC)
- 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm (MRC)
- 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm (both)
- 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm (both)
Family Gym Time at ARC
- 10:00 am – 11:00am
- 11:30am – 12:30 pm
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Family Badminton at ARC
- 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Family Pickleball at ARC
- 3:45 pm – 4:45pm
Family Basketball at ARC
- 5:00 pm – 6:00pm
