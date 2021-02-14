Saturdays Winter “Storm” Wasn’t Much, But Sunday Thru Tuesday ……(Potential of Freezing Rain)

Fraser Valley – A second winter storm will arrive on Sunday and persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley. While Vancouver Island and Western Washington got the worst and Metro Vancouver received a side swipe, Saturday’s storm really didn’t do much in the Valley.

Just wait ….

11:13 AM PST Sunday 14 February 2021

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



A second winter storm has arrived this morning and will persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley.



Light snow has begun as a Pacific front crosses the South Coast. It will become moderate tonight and intensify on Monday as another system reaches the region.



Snow accumulations are expected to reach 10 to 20 cm by Monday afternoon.



Periods of freezing rain are likely to occur locally tonight through Monday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.