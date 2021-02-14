Over 200 Homeless After Massive Abbotsford Apartment Fire (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning, Abbotsford fire fighters attended an apartment fire on Delair Road. First arriving crews saw flames extending from the ground floor through the roof of the building.Multiple factors played a role in making this a tough fire to contain.

That included tenants that still had to be evacuated, Very cold temperatures and wind conditions combined with rapid fire growth.

As of Noon Valentine’s Day, Fire Crews are still on scene. Neighbours say the fire is still smoldering. Salvation Army is working on assisting tenants.

Mission’s Emergency Support Services volunteers are assisting their counterparts in Abbotsford aiding residents displaced from an apartment fire that struck early this morning. They will be helping all day. https://t.co/RLluPlnx0X — Mission Fire Rescue Service (@mission_fire) February 14, 2021

Video from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society of the fire can be found here https://fb.watch/3FlMe51uhj/

Photos from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society