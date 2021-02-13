New Pattullo Bridge – In-River Work on the Bridge Tower Foundation Scheduled to Start

Surrey/New Westminster – Subject to final permitting, Fraser Crossing Partners plans to start in-river work on the new Pattullo Bridge tower foundation between February 13 and 28.

Crews will place rock for bridge foundation protection and install the first piles that will form the foundation for the bridge tower. This initial work will provide additional information on in-river geotechnical conditions, underwater monitoring data and construction methodologies. It will be complete by the end of February in accordance with anticipated Fisheries and Oceans Canada requirements, to minimize impact to fish and fish habitat.

