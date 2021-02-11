Chilliwack Had A Record Cold Wednesday – Valentine’s Day Looking Promising

Chilliwack – (From Roger Pannett – Environment Canada Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm Watcher for Chilliwack. ) – Yes it WAS a record cold Wednesday, but thing should improve.

Roger Pannett, an Environment Canada Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm Watcher for Chilliwack noted:

February 10th ,2021 was record cold with maximum temperature at – 4.5⁰C ( 11.9⁰C below normal) ,plus wind chill.

Previous record low maximum was -4.4⁰C in 1922.

In comparison record high maximum on this day was a warm 18.3⁰ ( 10.9 ⁰C above normal ). The peak temperature during an unusual 7 day record breaking February warm spell. (Meanwhile the winter of 1962 /1963 in the U.K was extremely cold & snowy.

Present record low minimum temperature for February 11th in Chilliwack is -10.0 ⁰ in 1905 and a record low maximum of -5.6⁰C in 1922.

More weather trivia, Valentines Day, February 14th , 1923 a record low maximum temperature of -8.3⁰C and a record snowfall of 66 cm. Hopefully less snow this weekend than that dump!

The long weekend forecast calls for the warming up to highs near 3 with a chance of flurries and back to early spring normals by Holiday Monday.