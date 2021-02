Fraser Valley – Crews throughout the Valley are out brining roads. With snow in the forecast, please be prepared for the change in weather. Make sure your vehicle is equipped, keep your sidewalk and street drains clear, and help your neighbours if you can.

We are starting to see accumulations of snow in higher elevations. Crews patrolling for ice and clearing where necessary. If you are leaving your home today remember to dress warm and take your time while commuting. For more about snow in Mission: https://t.co/hXlOapwhoZ pic.twitter.com/gy5ChXb8vn — District of Mission (@Mission_BC) February 10, 2021

For Chilliwack – read more about how the city prepares for winter weather at chilliwack.com/winter.