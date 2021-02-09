Valley MLA’s Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say Funding will Support Nature Conservation and Public Safety Non-Profits in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Both Chilliwack MLAs Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say community non-profits in Chilliwack are getting a boost of over $200 000 in funding, which will support their local work in environmental conservation and public safety.

“These organizations in our community are full of people who dedicate their time to keeping us and our wildlife safe,” said Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack “After challenges presented by COVID-19, these funds will ensure that this important work can continue here in Chilliwack.”

“We are so fortunate here in British Columbia to be able to enjoy our beautiful and diverse environment, whether it be by foot, bike, skis or otherwise. The work of our local non-profits on public safety and conservation makes sure we can do so safely,” said Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “As we continue towards economic recovery, I am thrilled to see support going to these home-town heroes.”

Organizations in Chilliwack receiving funding include:

The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society; $45 000

The Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association; $43 000

The Chilliwack Search and Rescue Society ; $79 000

The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society; $18 000

The Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club; $17 500

This funding is part of more than $11 million from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grant program going to conservation and public safety non-profits around the province. This year, the Province is providing approximately $4.8 million to over 130 environment sector organizations doing work in areas like environmental education and wild animal rescue, and $6.3 million to over 130 public safety organizations to help with their work providing emergency and lifesaving services and more.

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year in funding to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout B.C.