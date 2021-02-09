Trevor McDonald New Executive Director for Chilliwack BIA

Chilliwack – A replacement for Kyle Williams as Executive Director for the Chilliwack Business Improvement Association has been found, and it’s man about town Trevor McDonald.

Thrilled!!!I can officially say I am now the new Executive Director of the downtown Chilliwack Business improvement Association.I have walked, talked, shopped and worked with the businesses in Downtown Chilliwack for 35 years! I am proud to say a lot of them are my friends. This new position brings lots of challenges but I feel like I am the right person at the right time for this position and I look forward to working on constant positive change in our downtown!