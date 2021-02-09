Supports for Youth In Care Extended Another Year Due To COVID

Victoria – Youth and young adults set to transition from government care will be able to stay in their living arrangements for up to one additional year as the Province extends COVID-19 emergency measures.

All youth who are transitioning into adulthood can access housing supports to stay where they are. In addition, for the first time, those who are eligible for the Agreements with Young Adults (AYA) program can apply to participate in both programs at the same time. Eligible young adults using the emergency housing support may be eligible to receive up to $350 per month through AYA, based on their unique needs and the length of their program.

All youth who are set to transition into adulthood at age 19 will continue to receive housing and financial support past their 19th birthday, until March 31, 2022. This means youth who are currently living in foster care, contracted residential agencies or with relatives through an out-of-care arrangement, such as through the extended family program, will be able to stay in their placements, and youth on Independent Living Agreements and Youth Agreements will continue to receive financial support. Social workers will continue transition planning with young adults who are ready to move on from their current placements.

Agreements with Young Adults program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/youth-and-family-services/teens-in-foster-care/agreements-with-young-adults

Further resources for former youth in care: https://agedout.com/

Know your rights as a young person in care:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/family-and-social-supports/foster-parenting/know_your_rights.pdf

Complaints process for young people in care:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/data-monitoring-quality-assurance/child-family-service-complaints/children-teen-complaint-process