Criticism – RCMP Clarify Wording of Social Media Reports of Abduction Attempts in Chilliwack and Coquitlam

Fraser Valley – It is PR after the firestorm. Many women on line would seem to trust reporting situations on social media rather that to police. .. and then the reports of a white van.

Over the weekend, two news releases were issued by the Coquitlam RCMP

(http://coquitlam.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=318&languageId=1&contentId=-1 in an attempt to address concerns on social media about women missing from the Lower Mainland and in other parts of the province.

The RCMP went out of their way to clarify some wording and ease fears.

We (RCMP) have heard from members of the public, elected officials and from some of our stakeholders who have expressed deep concern about the language used by the BC RCMP.



We regret that this has caused anger and has upset people. In no way,

was it meant to be disrespectful or dismissive of the public’s

concern. We attempted to address this issue in order to get the most

accurate and timely information out to the public. We are fully aware

that we used language that upset some of the people we serve.



Reassure the public: The BC RCMP wishes to reassure the public that

there is nothing to indicate that people are being abducted or there is

an increase in reported cases. There is also nothing to indicate any

links in recent missing person cases identified in Port Moody,

Chilliwack or other areas of the province. The circumstances in each

investigation are different.



Additionally, the Real Time Intelligence Centre British Columbia

(RTIC-BC) has a mandate to review and identify links and trends in

criminal activity throughout the province. This is just one of the ways

police departments in BC share information and coordinate investigative

efforts. RTIC-BC reports that in three recent files, persons were

followed by a white van. There was no other interaction. A fourth file,

confirms one male being forced into a white paneled van. It is still

under investigation. Of note, four of the files which reported a white

van in their neighbourhoods, reported it after seeing similar posts on

social media. No links, trends or increases in missing persons was

identified.



Police receive reports of missing persons daily and in the majority of

cases news alerts are issued and nearly all are located safe. Every

report of a missing person is taken seriously and actively investigated

in accordance with BC Policing Standards for missing persons. We receive

over 20,000 missing persons reports every year. About 1% of people

remain missing at the end of the year, and most are located within 7

days. Additionally, each case is subject to investigative reviews and

assessed against other cases for similarities or connections.



Social media posts: In addition to our public website, interviews and

news releases, the BC RCMP uses social media to communicate directly

with the people we serve, and we consider it an important tool to share

information quickly. We also understand the power of social media as a

platform to spread misinformation causing needless fear in the

community.



This is what happened this past weekend with hundreds, even thousands

of posts that warned the public of a series of abductions, possibly

involving a suspicious white van that had not been substantiated. Very

concerning were the calls for people to start arming themselves. The

posts also speculated that some recent missing person files were linked.

This was not true and inconsistent with the evidence gathered. We

understand that many posters likely shared the information with good

intentions. We appreciate people care about each other and simply want

to communicate what they believe is accurate information about their own

safety. However, the BC RCMP is pleading with the public to reach out to

the police in your jurisdiction for the most accurate information and to

report any suspicious incidents to your local police for investigative

follow up. Access police social media on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook

first, to confirm if the posts you are seeing are corroborated by the

police. The police are your best and most accurate source of

information. The BC RCMP social media accounts include Twitter: @BCRCMP,

Instagram: bcrcmp and Facebook: BCRCMP.



Please know that the BC RCMP continues to prioritize and investigate

any reported missing persons, abduction attempts as we would any serious

public safety issue including the ongoing gang conflict. Further, if

there is evidence of a heightened risk to the public on any matter,

police will provide that alert expeditiously and factually.



Here is the latest news release issued on the topic by the Coquitlam

RCMP on Sunday February 7,

(http://coquitlam.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2115&languageId=1&contentId=68183) to address the misinformation. It also provides tips and information about how to report suspicious circumstances to the police.