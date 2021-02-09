Chilliwack FC Unveils 2021-2025 Strategic Plan – Playing Soccer In These Strange Times

Chilliwack – Following extensive consultation with club members and community stakeholders, the Chilliwack FC Executive present its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. Outlining the club’s priorities and goals for development of players, coaches and referees; facilities, partnerships, and sustainability, the strategic plan includes 33 action items.

Highlights of the plan include reducing barriers to financially disadvantaged families, First Nations engagement, mentorship and retention programs for coaches and referees, parent education, and exploring the potential of, and making a business case for, an indoor soccer facility.

“It has been extremely exciting to watch Chilliwack FC’s Strategic Plan come to life through the collaboration of our members and community partners and the Executive would like to thank all those who participated in its creation,” says Chilliwack FC Chairperson Andrea Laycock. “The Strategic Plan will not only provide Chilliwack FC with a road map for the future but will also ensure that Chilliwack FC will continue to be a positive and progressive member of the community.”

The strategic planning, led by Capitis Consulting Inc., involved one-on-one and group meetings with club members and community stakeholders, an online survey, and a visioning session for board members and staff.

The Chilliwack FC 2021-2025 Strategic Plan is available for download online at www.chilliwackfc.com/strategic-plan