AbbyPD Investigate Shots Fired on Pine Avenue

Abbotsford – On Monday night @9:40PM, Abbotsford Police responded to the 33000 block of Pine Ave for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located bullet casings. There are no descriptions of the vehicle(s) or suspect(s) that were involved in this incident.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, speaking to witnesses, and collecting CCTV. The Abbotsford Police General Investigation Unit have taken conduct of this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this area taken between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday, February 8th, 2021 is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2021-5559