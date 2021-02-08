Valley MLAs Pam Alexis and Kelli Paddon welcome new course to boost career opportunities and economic recovery in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Victoria – New Democrat MLAs Pam Alexis and Kelli Paddon say people in the Fraser Valley will be able to re-skill or upskill to prepare for high-demand jobs, thanks to a new micro-credential program being offered at The University of the Fraser Valley.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many people lose their jobs or have to rethink their futures. That’s why we are thrilled to offer these new and exciting education opportunities,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “These accessible courses will help British Columbians on the path to economic recovery, while strengthening their career options moving forward.”

The course is part of B.C.’s economic recovery efforts to help more people find their place in the post-COVID-19 economy.

“We know that balancing our lives has become even more challenging amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As a parent, I understand how difficult it is to be able to access education outside of your day-to-day schedule,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “These micro-credential courses will allow British Columbians to upgrade their skills and seek new career opportunities, without having to sacrifice their income or family life.”

Micro-credentials are short courses that help people gain specific skills for high-demand careers. The short duration makes it easier for people to fit in learning around their work and family commitments.

The micro-credential course being offered at The University of the Fraser Valley is in Digital Marketing. The new course is one of 25 new micro-credential programs being offered at 14 of B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions, supported by a total investment of $4 million ($2 million from the Province and $2 million from the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement).

MLAs Alexis and Paddon say people whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 will particularly benefit from these opportunities, designed to help them upskill in their current field or reskill to embark on a new career path.

These investments are part of B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan, to help people, businesses and communities recover and come out of COVID-19 stronger and better prepared. B.C.’s total provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds $8.25 billion.

FYI https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021AEST0012-000225