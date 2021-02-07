Arctic Chill Sets In with Snowfall Warning Sunday – 20 to 30cms For Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton

Fraser Valley – Now the freeze comes in . Its a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton. Expect the potential of 20 to 30cms of snow before freeze.

Remember four years ago — the February of 2017.. we had this (pictures FVN/Don Lehn) and driving on the Highway was a white knuckle experience.

FVN

From Environment Canada:

4:05 AM PST Sunday 07 February 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Turning cold with Arctic air moving throughout BC



Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions will begin throughout BC. Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the BC Interior, and towards the BC coast through the remainder of the weekend. The cold air will be in place throughout the province by Monday, and persist for the remainder of the week.



Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.

4:07 AM PST Sunday 07 February 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm continues.



A weather disturbance moving across southern British Columbia will continue to bring snow to parts of the region.



Additional snowfall of 10 cm can be expected today for Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.