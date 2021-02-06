Two Valley Businesswomen Start LA VIP Protection Agency (Interview)

Fraser Valley/Hollywood – It started as a brainstorm between two businesswomen in the Fraser Valley. One with ties to the entertainment industry.

After years of planning, it debuts in the fall of 2020.

With high profile organizations such as ME TOO & TIMES UP gaining traction in the entertainment sector in Hollywood, it wasn’t long before Debbie Walke and Susan Lyster determined that Executive Protection (EP) and Close Protection (CP) would be an ideal solution that needed representation by providing female agents.

From that, Soteria Protection Agency was born.

Susan Lyster is an award winning experienced marketer. Her passion is to empower qualified women to be EP Agents, helping them find fulfilling work, and create changes to the face of this industry.

Debbie Walker is a veteran of opening and operating successful niche businesses for the entertainment industry. She knew instinctively that offering employment to female agents in the 21st century, was not only the right thing to do, but the right time to do it.

The eventual plan is to expand into the Vancouver market.

WEB-SITE: https://www.soteriaprotectionagency.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/SoteriaProtectionAgency/

Debbie Walker in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn: