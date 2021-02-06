Snowfall Warning Saturday – 20 to 30cms For Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton

Fraser Valley – Before the cold and sun comes, its a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton. Expect the potential of 20 to 30cms of snow before the Sun and freeze.

From Environment Canada:



4:07 AM PST Saturday 06 February 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.



A Pacific frontal system moving into southern British Columbia Saturdday morning will bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.



Snow at times heavy is expected for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass sections. The heavier snow is expected to ease late this evening.