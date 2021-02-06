ICYMI – chillTV presents: The 2021 Chilliwack School Board By-Election Debate (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In case you missed it, this is the repeat of the chillTV presents: The 2021 Chilliwack School Board By-Election Debate.

chillTV is pleased to be able to bring you the 2021 Chilliwack School Board By-Election Debate, sponsored by Simpson Notaries and the Vineyard Community Centre.

Recorded Thursday evening, February 4th at the Vineyard Community Centre without an audience, and with strict COVID-19 protocols, we are bringing you the debate in it’s entirety. We hope you are able to use this candidates debate to assist you in your decision at the polls.

All candidates running for the vacant Chilliwack School Trustee position were invited to this debate and 3 of the candidates, Brian VanGarderen, Dr. Carin Bondar, and Richard Procee were able to attend.

Adam Suleman chose not to attend because of COVID-19 concerns.

We’d like to thank some special people for making this possible, notably our sponsors, the candidates, Clint Hames, former Mayor of Chilliwack, host of “Hames Hot Mic” on chillTV and our debate moderator, John Barson who fixed an ‘audio’ issue and Jeff Webb, our host at Vineyard Community Centre who not only provided a wonderful facility, but provided some amazing expertise and technical knowledge, and all our crew, Wayne, AJ and David! THANK YOU ALL!

chillTV/John Barson

