Introducing the City of Abbotsford ‘Good Neighbour Guide’ – Understanding Regulations and Bylaws

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has launched the first edition of Abbotsford’s Good Neighbour Guide. This guide was created to help residents and businesses understand the various regulations and bylaws to help ensure our community and neighbourhoods remain safe, healthy and a great place to live, work and play.

The Good Neighbour Guide outlines some of the most common bylaws and how they apply to everyone in the community; encouraging residents to be ‘involved neighbours’ who understand their responsibilities in maintaining and improving the quality of life in Abbotsford, as well as being part of the solution.

Some of the most frequently referenced bylaws and issues are included in the The Good Neighbour Guide:

Abandoned/Vacant Properties and Buildings

Animal Control

Business Licenses

Construction in the Neighbourhood

Filming in Neighbourhoods

Fire Safety

Fireworks

Home Occupation Businesses

Hosting an event

Invasive Species

Light Pollution

Managing Wildlife

Noise

Parking

Property Maintenance

Riparian Areas

Secondary Suites

Trees

Traffic Calming

The Good Neighbour Guide identifies common concerns and offers practical solutions for addressing issues that impact livability and safety within the City of Abbotsford. It provides an easy and simple format to follow: what people need to know about their responsibilities within their neighbourhood, how to report a contravention, and the department to contact if they require more information.

In preparing The Good Neighbour Guide, consultation and input was received from all City departments, the Abbotsford Police Department, and Council Committees.

For more information and to download a copy of the Guide, visit: www.abbotsford.ca/goodneighbour.