BCHL Season Start Pushed Back To March – Hockey Canada Cancels Major Tourneys Including BCHL Centennial Cup

Calgary/Fraser Valley – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel all spring 2021 national championships, including the Esso Cup, TELUS Cup, BCHL’s Centennial Cup, presented by Tim Hortons, and Allan Cup. The following is a statement on behalf of Hockey Canada from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer:

“Despite a strong desire to work with four great communities to host the top players at various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the fact that many regions in the country are not currently playing organized hockey, left us with no other option. We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship.

Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of local host committees and event partners, including B.C. Hockey, Hockey Alberta, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, the Ontario Hockey Federation and the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), as well as the communities of Penticton, B.C., Prince Albert, Sask., Calgary, Alta., and Dundas, Ont., and all local and provincial funding partners. Our organization is appreciative of the commitment and support of all stakeholders and we look forward to showcasing our national championships and all participants to fans next year.”

Hockey Canada will continue to work with event stakeholders to host the spring 2022 national championships with a confirmation of all 2022 host communities to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile..what will affect the Chilliwack Chiefs and Langley Rivermen, the BCHL released their statement :

Due to the extension of restrictions around mass gatherings and events announced by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) today, the BCHL has delayed the start of its regular season to March.

The league had planned to start playing again next week if restrictions were lifted once the current PHO order expired today.

“We are disappointed that we are once again forced to delay the 2020-21 regular season, but we support the PHO in their efforts to protect the health and safety of British Columbians,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We continue to work closely with the PHO on how we can safely resume play. This includes potential pods in select BCHL cities throughout the province.”

Until further notice, BCHL teams will remain under Phase 2 protocols which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills.