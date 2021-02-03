Voices of the Valley with Fraser River Lodge founder/owner Frank Staiger (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz ( John Henry Oliver) – Voices of the Valley looks at the origin of the very popular Fraser River Lodge in Agassiz, BC which was created by Frank Staiger in the mid-1990s. The lodge known initially for its fishing tours is now also famous for weddings, vacations and conferences. John Henry Oliver speaks with Mr. Staiger about his beginnings in Germany and his dream of moving to Canada. Photos in this podcast are courtesy of Fraser River Lodge and the movie poster and photo in the slideshow from 20th Century Fox motion pictures. For videos and still shots of the lodge, go to Fraser River Lodge on Facebook or their website at http://www.fraserriverlodge.com​. This podcast is a non-profit project of Canadian Radio Sanctuary on Facebook.