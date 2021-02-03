UPDATE – BCSPCA, BC Wildlife Rescue Ask That Bird Feeders Remain Down For February – Cause For Salmonella Outbreak (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – FEBRUARY 3 UPDATE – In January, the BC SPCA joined the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC in their posted call to social media that they have seen increased reports of sick and dying birds noticed across the Pacific Northwest, from Oregon to British Columbia.Wildlife Rescue is seeing record-breaking numbers of birds displaying symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Wildlife Rescue has told FVN that the call for bird feeders to remain down has been extended through February and they reassess the situation in early March. Both organizations continue to receive calls of sick birds from salmonella and bird feeders are one of the main root causes.

You are asked to keep bird feeders down, clean and possibly bleached and hopefully the concert will pass by March

So far this month (January 2021) the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre has admitted 43 pine siskin birds showing signs of the disease.

If you see a sick bird you’re asked to call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 or your nearest wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Rosedale’s Vickie Legere told FVN: Please be warned this is happening in the Fraser Valley! I think I’ve had a couple of these birds – actually took a picture of one, thinking it was strange that it just sat there. Take down your feeders immediately & wash them with a bleach solution. Do not put them back up for at least 2 weeks or more This includes water sources such as bird baths and bowls. The birds will not starve as they will find food in the wild for the two weeks my feeders are down.

If you find a sick bird, it’s important that you bring it to your local wildlife rehabilitator. Sick birds need to be removed from the environment so we can stop the spread of this deadly disease. Sick birds will appear fluffed up, sleepy, and may be easily approached (may not fly away). If you come into contact with a sick bird, please WASH YOUR HANDS! Salmonella (along with lots of other illnesses) is highly transmissible to humans and our companion animals!

Video can be found here – https://fb.watch/2UAlyHxBPM/