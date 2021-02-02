Girl Guides Presents Valentine’s Cookies for Seniors

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Girl Guides are running a campaign for the next week, Valentine’s Cookies for Seniors.
They arranging to deliver cookies to seniors living in local facilities for Valentine’s Day. People can donate towards purchasing these cookies to show some love to our local seniors and also help out a great cause! Electronic money transfers can be sent to 3rdsardisbrownies@gmail.com before February 9 to participate.
