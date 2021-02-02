COVID-19 ICBC One Time Customer Rebates to Average $190

Victoria – ICBC customers will receive one-time rebates averaging $190 this spring – their part of $600 million that was saved due to a major decrease in crashes and costs as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

ICBC will begin mailing rebate cheques in mid-March 2021. This one-time rebate is separate from the Enhanced Care refunds customers will start to receive in May 2021.

Most customers who had an active policy from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, will be eligible, with their rebate amount based on a portion of what they paid for coverage during that period. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage. The Basic insurance portion of the rebate is subject to approval by the BC Utilities Commission.

Kris Sims, BC Director for the Canadian taxpayers Federation said:

While we’re happy to see these rebates being given back to BC drivers, this is too little too late BC drivers are getting $190 back next month, while other drivers got $280 back last spring We need competition to find fairness