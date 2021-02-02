Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer Early Bird Registration Extended to February 15

Chilliwack – Erring on the side of caution, Chilliwack FC has set up the spring registration with a payment plan for all programs offered. When you register for any spring program, your first payment will be zero (0) dollars, with the balance due on February 20, 2020.

Early bird pricing extended to February 15, 2021.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for U4 Kick Start.

Click here for development program information and to register for U9-U18 Cascadia Soccer League.

Fee Structure