TWU Basketball Teams Shoot For Cure Campaign Thursday February 4 at LEC

Langley – Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host an intrasquad skills competition Feb. 4 at the Langley Events Centre as part of U SPORTS’s 14th edition of the Shoot for the Cure campaign. The TWU Spartans Skills Challenge, which is a closed event, will be streamed live at TFSETV. The event will diligently follow all the health and safety protocols that have been set out by British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer and viaSport.

Organized since 2007 in collaboration with the U SPORTS Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the fundraising initiative raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) – and other related local and provincial charities – to help fight breast cancer.

The live streamed event will feature player and coach interviews, as fans will have an opportunity to see the Spartans women’s and men’s basketball teams in action for the first time this season.

Women’s Basketball Skills Challenge – 3:30 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball Skills Challenge – 5:30 p.m. (PT)

SKILLS CHALLENGE FORMAT

Women’s Competition

Skills Competition

Master of the Mid-Range

3-Point Shooting

Team Shooting Competition

Shoot for the Cure Challenge

Men’s Competition

Team Shooting Competition

Skills Competition

3-Point Shooting

Slam Dunk Contest

Shoot for the Cure Challenge

In addition to a variety of virtual events being held across the country, members will join in promoting the initiative through their digital channels as part of a national marketing campaign for the second consecutive year, in an effort to raise $44,000. U SPORTS will publish frequent updates of funds raised via social media, showcasing the national progression towards this goal and the cumulative 14-year target of $1.5 Million.

