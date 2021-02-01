Elections BC – 2020 Provincial General Election Financing Reports Available

Victoria – Election financing reports for the 2020 provincial election are now available. This may be too technical for the causal reader but it does show what you can and can not spend on Provincial election campaigns and the inner workings.

IE for Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent:

Jason Lum (Ind) brought in $22.5K, spent $18K and reimbursed $7K

Diane Janzen brought in $33.4K, spent $23.2K and reimbursed $11K

Kelli Paddon brought in $4K, spent $2.7K and reimbursed $980

Dan Coulter brought in $9900, spent $6200, reimbursed $2990

John Martin brought in $56.9K , spent same and reimbursed 0$

Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates (including Laurie Throness) and one political party (BC Communists).

Major political parties:

Political party Scanned report Report summary Contributions BC Green Party bit.ly/3r9dP04 bit.ly/2Mp4lz1 bit.ly/3oEgm0L BC Liberal Party bit.ly/2MgBvRy bit.ly/3oDfXeM bit.ly/2MpHbsb BC NDP bit.ly/2MHyObx bit.ly/3oEodeG bit.ly/2L6JFuW

All political participants:

Filer type Scanned reports* Contributions Candidates bit.ly/3tdODr4 bit.ly/2YAUaKk All political parties bit.ly/2YAbxLm bit.ly/3cxd3pM Constituency associations bit.ly/39ALABy N/A Third party advertising sponsors bit.ly/2YFZbkx bit.ly/3j8dEiJ

* On the webpage for the scanned report, click “View Details” on the far right for a report summary.

Under the Election Act, eligible parties and candidates can submit claims to have some of their election expenses reimbursed. Eligible parties and candidates can be reimbursed for up to 50% of their eligible expenses, up to a maximum of 50% of the election expenses limit. 50% of the amount claimed must be paid to a party or candidate within 15 days after the claim and supporting receipts are filed. The remainder will be paid after Elections BC reviews the report and supporting records and receipts. The amount of the second payment will be adjusted if the party or candidate has claimed amounts not eligible for reimbursement.

Parties are eligible to have expenses reimbursed if they received at least 5% of the valid votes province-wide. Candidates are eligible if they received at least 10% of the valid votes in their electoral district.

The table below shows the parties eligible for election expense reimbursements, and the amounts they have claimed.

Political party Amount claimed for election expense reimbursement BC Green Party $300,774.59 BC Liberal Party $1,552,198.27 BC NDP $2,151,258.25

Election financing reports must be filed with Elections BC within 90 days after a provincial election. The filing deadline for these reports was 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2021.

The filers below did not file by the deadline. They may file by February 22, 2021 with a late filing fee of $500.

Filer Filer type Electoral district Affiliation Construction and Specialized Workers’ Union Local 1611 Third party advertising sponsor N/A N/A International Union of Operating Engineers – Canadian Region Third party advertising sponsor N/A N/A Libertarian Political party N/A N/A Teamsters Local 213 Third party advertising sponsor N/A N/A Trevor Bolin Candidate Peace River North Conservative UA Canada Third party advertising sponsor N/A N/A



Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates and one political party:

Filer Electoral district Affiliation Extension date Communist Party of BC N/A N/A February 22, 2021 Laurie Throness Chilliwack-Kent BC Liberal Party February 22, 2021 Paul Boparai Surrey-Newton BC Liberal Party February 22, 2021 Sonia Furstenau Cowichan Valley BC Green Party February 22, 2021 Tesicca Chi-Ying Truong Vancouver-Langara BC NDP February 22, 2021 Tripat Atwal Burnaby-Edmonds BC Liberal Party February 16, 2021

For more information on how to use the Financial Reports and Political Contributions system (FRPC) on Elections BC’s website, see the links below.

· FRPC – Tips on Searching

· FRPC – Frequently Asked Questions