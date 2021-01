Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Season 3 Message from Trish N Jenny! January 30, 2021.

All you Chill N Chatter’s out there are no doubt waiting with baited breath for the Season 3 launch on February 11, 2021 a 8:01 pm right in this space!

Watch the ladies in their description for the forthcoming Season!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™