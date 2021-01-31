Abbotsford Green Cart Rollout For Curbside Collection Starts Monday February 1

Abbotsford – In 2019, Abbotsford City Council approved the implementation of a new Solid Waste Operations Master Plan which outlined changes to the curbside collection program to align with Council’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. This new collection program will see a switch to cart-based fully automated collection system for all three streams of waste: recycling, compostables and garbage.

Carts will be delivered to your home between February 1st and the end of March. If you have not received your carts by March 31, 2021, please contact the City at 604-864-5514 or carts@abbotsford.ca. An information package will accompany the carts and provide information on how to use your new carts and other information on the new automated program.

Please do not place your new carts for curbside collection before Monday, April 19, 2021. Carts placed at the curb before that date will not be collected.