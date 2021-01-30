Lockdown and “Exceptional Search” at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On Thursday afternoon, January 28, a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.
No other details were released.
Video visits have been suspended until the search is completed.
