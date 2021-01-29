O’Connor Group Art Gallery at Chilliwack Cultural Centre Re-Opens February 8

Chilliwack —The O’Connor Group Art Gallery located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has been given the authority by Fraser Health to re-open to the public (with strict social distancing protocols in place).

From February 8 to March 19, The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to bring the next stunning exhibit showcasing the incredible Chilliwack based artist Lucas Simpson.

Working with acrylic medium on canvas, he specializes in stylized impressionist-esc landscapes and enjoys taking on more abstract figurative pieces. When it comes to his landscape work, he’s drawn to perspectives that have a unique background focus with a convoluted foreground that offsets the focus of the painting. He chooses not to blend his colours because it gives a more abstract and complex perspective to even the simplest of objects. When all of the colours are simply placed on top of one another, it helps the artwork to pop and is exciting to experience.

Lucas does what he does because it fulfils him as a creative being. Painting also feels like a form of meditation. He is able to briefly step away from the stress of day-to-day life and simply focus on creating something beautiful. He has often considered himself an over-thinker, so the endeavour of taking on a landscape allows him the chance to move away from condensing his feelings or thoughts and simply celebrate the liberty of being able to overanalyze all the little things that make up a landscape.

Lucas was also commissioned to create a new stunning mural located in the lobby women’s washroom as one of the many colourful additions to the building that have been taking place during our closure.

There is no charge for admission. Gallery hours are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday (closed on Holidays). Don’t miss this chance to see Lucas’s work up close!

The re-opening of the O-Connor Group Art Gallery will limit patrons to five at a time to ensure proper social distancing. Face masks covering both nose and mouth must be worn at all times by anyone entering the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and enhanced operating protocol must be followed.